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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.2.53c
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.53c

Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₀³ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 , ∫₃⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 , and ∫₃⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1. Evaluate the following integrals.
(c) ∫₃⁶ (3ƒ(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍

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Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫₃⁶ (3ƒ(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍 can be split into separate integrals using the linearity property of integrals. This property states that ∫ₐᵇ [c₁f(𝓍) + c₂g(𝓍)] d𝓍 = c₁∫ₐᵇ f(𝓍) d𝓍 + c₂∫ₐᵇ g(𝓍) d𝓍.
Step 2: Apply the linearity property to rewrite the integral as ∫₃⁶ (3ƒ(𝓍)) d𝓍 ― ∫₃⁶ g(𝓍) d𝓍.
Step 3: Factor out the constant 3 from the first integral using the constant multiple rule, which states that ∫ₐᵇ c·f(𝓍) d𝓍 = c·∫ₐᵇ f(𝓍) d𝓍. This gives 3∫₃⁶ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 ― ∫₃⁶ g(𝓍) d𝓍.
Step 4: Substitute the given values for the integrals. From the problem, ∫₃⁶ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ―5 and ∫₃⁶ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 1.
Step 5: Combine the results algebraically to evaluate the expression. The final result will be 3(―5) ― 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n. 

(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.


∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6

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Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                    

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{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n. 

(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.

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