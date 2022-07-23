Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .
ƒ(t) = 2t + 5 , a = 0
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .
ƒ(t) = 2t + 5 , a = 0
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .
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ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(a) ∫₄⁰ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(a) Estimate the zeros of the area function A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt , for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 .
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(a) 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = ƒ(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 6 (see figure), where t is measured in seconds.
(a) Divide the interval [0,6] into n = 3 subintervals, [0,2] , [2,4] and [4,6]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to the value of v evaluated at the right endpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0,6] (see part (a) of the figure)