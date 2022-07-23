Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is denoted as ∫ₐˣ f(t) dt, where 'a' is the lower limit and 'x' is the upper limit. This concept is fundamental in calculating the area function A(x), which accumulates the area under the function f(t) from 'a' to 'x'.