Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4
(a) ∫₀¹ (4𝓍―2𝓍³) d𝓍
Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4
(a) ∫₀¹ (4𝓍―2𝓍³) d𝓍
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .
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ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(a) ∫₄⁰ 3𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(a) Estimate the zeros of the area function A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt , for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 .
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(a) 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀^π/2 (cos θ ― 2 sin θ) dθ = ―1
(a) ∫₀^π/2 (2 sin θ ― cos θ) dθ