Definite Integral

The definite integral is a fundamental concept in calculus that calculates the net area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is represented as ∫ₐˣ f(t) dt, where 'a' is the lower limit and 'x' is the upper limit. This integral not only quantifies the area but also accounts for the sign of the function, allowing for the determination of positive and negative areas.