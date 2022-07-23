Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀¹ (𝓍² + 1) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 3 √x on [0,4] ; n = 40
(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₁⁶ (f(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) If ƒ is a linear function on the interval [a,b] , then a midpoint Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.