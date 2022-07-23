Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
Flow rates in the Spokane River The daily discharge of the Spokane River as it flows through Spokane, Washington, in April and June is modeled by the functions
r1(t) = 0.25t²+37.46t+722.47 (April) and
r2(t) = 0.90t²−69.06t+2053.12 (June), where the discharge is measured in millions of cubic feet per day, and t=0 corresponds to the beginning of the first day of the month (see figure).
a. Determine the total amount of water that flows through Spokane in April (30 days).
Blood flow A typical human heart pumps 70 mL of blood (the stroke volume) with each beat. Assuming a heart rate of 60 beats/min (1 beat/s), a reasonable model for the outflow rate of the heart is V′(t)=70(1+sin 2πt), where V(t) is the amount of blood (in milliliters) pumped over the interval [0,t],V(0)=0 and t is measured in seconds.
a. Verify that the amount of blood pumped over a one-second interval is 70 mL.
Region R is revolved about the line y=1 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 4]?
Consider the region R in the first quadrant bounded by y=x^1/n and y=x^n, where n>1 is a positive number.
a. Find the volume V(n) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis. Express your answer in terms of n.
For the given regions R₁ and R₂, complete the following steps.
a. Find the area of region R₁.
R₁ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the y-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x; R₂ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x(see figure).