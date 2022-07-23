40–43. Population growth
A culture of bacteria in a Petri dish has an initial population of 1500 cells and grows at a rate (in cells/day) of N′(t) = 100e^−0.25t. Assume t is measured in days.
a. What is the population after 20 days? After 40 days?
40–43. Population growth
A culture of bacteria in a Petri dish has an initial population of 1500 cells and grows at a rate (in cells/day) of N′(t) = 100e^−0.25t. Assume t is measured in days.
a. What is the population after 20 days? After 40 days?
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = −t³+3t²−2t on [0, 3]; s(0)=4
Blood flow A typical human heart pumps 70 mL of blood (the stroke volume) with each beat. Assuming a heart rate of 60 beats/min (1 beat/s), a reasonable model for the outflow rate of the heart is V′(t)=70(1+sin 2πt), where V(t) is the amount of blood (in milliliters) pumped over the interval [0,t],V(0)=0 and t is measured in seconds.
a. Verify that the amount of blood pumped over a one-second interval is 70 mL.
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.
17–22. Position from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v and initial position.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0, using the antiderivative method
v(t) = 6−2t on [0, 5]; s(0)=0
For the given regions R₁ and R₂, complete the following steps.
a. Find the area of region R₁.
R₁ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the y-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x; R₂ is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis and the curves y=2x^2 and y=3−x(see figure).