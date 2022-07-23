14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the curves y = sec x and y=2, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π/3, is revolved about the x-axis. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y=1/x^p and the x-axis on the interval [1, a], where p>0 and a>1 (see figure). Let Vₓ and Vᵧ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x- and y-axes, respectively.
d. Find a general expression for Vᵧ in terms of a and p. Note that p=2 is a special case. What is Vᵧ when p=2?
Two methods The region R in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola y = 4-x² and coordinate axes is revolved about the y-axis to produce a dome-shaped solid. Find the volume of the solid in the following ways:
b. Apply the shell method and integrate with respect to x.
Position, displacement, and distance A projectile is launched vertically from the ground at t=0, and its velocity in flight (in m/s) is given by v(t)=20−10t. Find the position, displacement, and distance traveled after t seconds, for 0≤t≤4.
An area function Consider the functions y = x²/a and y = √x/a, where a>0. Find A(a), the area of the region between the curves.