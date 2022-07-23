Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
c. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
c. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
82–84. Fluid Forces Suppose the following plates are placed on a vertical wall so that the top of the plate is 2 m below the surface of a pool that is filled with water. Compute the force on each plate.
A circular plate with a radius of 2 m
Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis.
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₂ about the y-axis.
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = ln x,y = 1, and x = 1