14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the curves y = sec x and y=2, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π/3, is revolved about the x-axis. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?
82–84. Fluid Forces Suppose the following plates are placed on a vertical wall so that the top of the plate is 2 m below the surface of a pool that is filled with water. Compute the force on each plate.
A circular plate with a radius of 2 m
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₂ about the y-axis.
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = ln x,y = 1, and x = 1