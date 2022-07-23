14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0
{Use of Tech} Decreasing velocity A projectile is fired upward, and its velocity (in m/s) is given by v(t) = 200 / √t+1, for t≥0.
a. Graph the velocity function, for t≥0.
43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.
The region bounded by the curves y = sec x and y=2, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π/3, is revolved about the x-axis. What is the volume of the solid that is generated?
Position, displacement, and distance A projectile is launched vertically from the ground at t=0, and its velocity in flight (in m/s) is given by v(t)=20−10t. Find the position, displacement, and distance traveled after t seconds, for 0≤t≤4.
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₂ about the y-axis.
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
The region bounded by y = ln x,y = 1, and x = 1