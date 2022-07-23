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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.R.50
Chapter 6, Problem 6.R.50

43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.


The region bounded by the curves y = sec x and y=2, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π/3, is revolved about the x-axis. What is the volume of the solid that is generated? 

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First, identify the region bounded by the curves \(y = \sec x\) and \(y = 2\) on the interval \(0 \leq x \leq \frac{\pi}{3}\). Since \(\sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x}\), note that \(\sec x\) is increasing on this interval and \(\sec 0 = 1\), \(\sec \frac{\pi}{3} = 2\), so the curves intersect at \(x = \frac{\pi}{3}\).
Since the region is revolved about the x-axis, consider the vertical slices perpendicular to the x-axis. The volume can be found using the washer method because the region lies between two curves above the x-axis.
Set up the volume integral using the washer method formula: \(V = \pi \int_a^b \left(R(x)^2 - r(x)^2\right) \, dx\), where \(R(x)\) is the outer radius and \(r(x)\) is the inner radius of the washers.
Determine the outer and inner radii. The outer radius \(R(x)\) is the distance from the x-axis to the upper curve \(y=2\), so \(R(x) = 2\). The inner radius \(r(x)\) is the distance from the x-axis to the lower curve \(y=\sec x\), so \(r(x) = \sec x\).
Write the integral explicitly: \(V = \pi \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{3}} \left(2^2 - (\sec x)^2\right) \, dx = \pi \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{3}} \left(4 - \sec^2 x\right) \, dx\). This integral can then be evaluated to find the volume.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of Solids of Revolution

This concept involves finding the volume of a 3D solid formed by rotating a 2D region around an axis. The volume is computed by integrating cross-sectional areas perpendicular to the axis of rotation, using methods like disks, washers, or shells.
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Disk and Washer Methods

The disk method calculates volume by summing up circular cross-sections (disks) when the region touches the axis of rotation. The washer method extends this by subtracting inner holes, useful when the region is bounded by two curves, creating hollow cross-sections.
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Disk Method Using y-Axis

Choosing the Axis and Limits of Integration

Identifying the axis of rotation (here, the x-axis) and the interval for integration (0 to π/3) is crucial. This determines the shape of cross-sections and the bounds for the integral that computes the volume of the solid.
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Choosing a Convergence Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.


The region bounded by y = x²,y = 2x²−4x, and y = 0

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Textbook Question

Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y=1/x^p and the x-axis on the interval [1, a], where p>0 and a>1 (see figure). Let Vₓ and Vᵧ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x- and y-axes, respectively.


d. Find a general expression for Vᵧ in terms of a and p. Note that p=2 is a special case. What is Vᵧ when p=2?

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Textbook Question

43–55. Volumes of solids Choose the general slicing method, the disk/washer method, or the shell method to answer the following questions.


What is the volume of the solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = √x,y = 2-x, and the x-axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles?

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Textbook Question

Position, displacement, and distance A projectile is launched vertically from the ground at t=0, and its velocity in flight (in m/s) is given by v(t)=20−10t. Find the position, displacement, and distance traveled after t seconds, for 0≤t≤4.

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Textbook Question

82–84. Fluid Forces Suppose the following plates are placed on a vertical wall so that the top of the plate is 2 m below the surface of a pool that is filled with water. Compute the force on each plate.


A circular plate with a radius of 2 m

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Textbook Question

An area function Consider the functions y = x²/a and y = √x/a, where a>0. Find A(a), the area of the region between the curves.

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