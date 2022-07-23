Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^2,y=2−x, and y=0; about the y-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^2,y=2−x, and y=0; about the y-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=sin xon [0,π] and y=0 ; about the x-axis (Hint: Recall that sin^2 x=1 − cos2x / 2.
Find the arc length of the line y = 4−3x on [−3, 2] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=x and y=1+x/2; about y=3
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 3 ln x− x²/24 on [1, 6]