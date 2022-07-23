Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^2,y=2−x, and y=0; about the y-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x^2,y=2−x, and y=0; about the y-axis
45–48. Shell and washer methods about other lines Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid that is generated when the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x²,y=1, and x=0 is revolved about the following lines.
x = -1
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=x and y=1+x/2; about y=3
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 3 ln x− x²/24 on [1, 6]
Suppose the region bounded by the curve y=f(x) from x=0 to x=4 (see figure) is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution. Use left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums, with n=4 subintervals of equal length, to estimate the volume of the solid of revolution.
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the curves y=x^2 and y=2−x^2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares