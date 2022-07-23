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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.5.14
Chapter 6, Problem 6.5.14

9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]

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1
Identify the function given: \(y = \frac{x^{3/2}}{3} - x^{1/2}\), and the interval \([4, 16]\) over which we want to find the arc length.
Recall the formula for the arc length of a curve \(y = f(x)\) from \(x = a\) to \(x = b\): \(L = \int_a^b \sqrt{1 + \left(\frac{dy}{dx}\right)^2} \, dx\)
Find the derivative \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) of the function: First, rewrite the function as \(y = \frac{1}{3} x^{3/2} - x^{1/2}\). Then differentiate term-by-term using the power rule.
Square the derivative \(\left(\frac{dy}{dx}\right)^2\) and add 1 inside the square root to form the integrand: \(\sqrt{1 + \left(\frac{dy}{dx}\right)^2}\)
Set up the definite integral for the arc length over the interval \([4, 16]\): \(L = \int_4^{16} \sqrt{1 + \left(\frac{dy}{dx}\right)^2} \, dx\). Evaluate this integral to find the arc length.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arc Length Formula

The arc length of a curve y = f(x) from x = a to x = b is found using the integral L = ∫_a^b √(1 + (dy/dx)^2) dx. This formula sums the lengths of infinitesimal line segments along the curve, providing the total distance traveled along it.
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Arc Length of Parametric Curves

Derivative of the Function

To apply the arc length formula, you must compute the derivative dy/dx of the given function y = (x^(3/2))/3 − x^(1/2). This involves using power rule differentiation for fractional exponents to find the slope of the curve at any point.
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Derivatives of Other Trig Functions

Definite Integration

After finding the integrand √(1 + (dy/dx)^2), evaluate the definite integral from x = 4 to x = 16. This requires integrating the expression over the interval to obtain the exact arc length, often involving substitution or numerical methods if the integral is complex.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.


y=x^2,y=2−x, and y=0; about the y-axis

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Textbook Question

45–48. Shell and washer methods about other lines Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid that is generated when the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x²,y=1, and x=0 is revolved about the following lines. 


x = -1

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Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.


y=x and y=1+x/2; about y=3

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Textbook Question

9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.

y = 3 ln x− x²/24 on [1, 6]

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Textbook Question

Suppose the region bounded by the curve y=f(x) from x=0 to x=4 (see figure) is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution. Use left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums, with n=4 subintervals of equal length, to estimate the volume of the solid of revolution.

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Textbook Question

Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.

The solid whose base is the region bounded by the curves y=x^2 and y=2−x^2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares

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