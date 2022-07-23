9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]
45–48. Shell and washer methods about other lines Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid that is generated when the region in the first quadrant bounded by y = x²,y=1, and x=0 is revolved about the following lines.
x = -1
Find the arc length of the line y = 4−3x on [−3, 2] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=x and y=1+x/2; about y=3
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 3 ln x− x²/24 on [1, 6]
Suppose the region bounded by the curve y=f(x) from x=0 to x=4 (see figure) is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution. Use left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums, with n=4 subintervals of equal length, to estimate the volume of the solid of revolution.