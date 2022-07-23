Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.
Function defined as an integral Write the integral that gives the length of the curve y = f(x) = ∫₀^x sin t dt on the interval [0,π]
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Key Concepts
Arc Length Formula
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Derivative of the Given Function
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x,y = 2x+2,x = 2, and x=6; about the y-axis
A hemispherical bowl of radius 8 inches is filled to a depth of h inches, where 0≤h≤8 0 ≤ ℎ ≤ 8 . Find the volume of water in the bowl as a function of h. (Check the special cases h=0 and h=8.)
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4