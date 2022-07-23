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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.3.28
Chapter 6, Problem 6.3.28

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
Graph showing region bounded by y = x, y = 2x, and y = 6, rotated around the y-axis to form a solid.

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1
Identify the region R bounded by the curves y = x, y = 2x, and y = 6. This region lies between the two lines y = x and y = 2x, and is capped by the horizontal line y = 6.
Since the solid is generated by revolving the region R about the y-axis, express the boundaries in terms of x as functions of y. From y = x, we get x = y, and from y = 2x, we get x = y/2.
Determine the limits of integration for y, which are from y = 0 (where the lines intersect at the origin) up to y = 6 (the horizontal boundary).
Use the method of cylindrical shells to find the volume. The formula for the volume when revolving around the y-axis is: \[ V = 2\pi \int_{a}^{b} (\text{radius})(\text{height}) \, dy \] Here, the radius is the distance from the y-axis to the shell, which is x, and the height is the difference between the two x-values (outer radius minus inner radius) at each y.
Set up the integral for the volume as: \[ V = 2\pi \int_{0}^{6} y \left( \frac{y}{2} - y \right) dy \] This integral represents the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region R about the y-axis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Setting up the region bounded by curves

Understanding the region R requires identifying the intersection points and boundaries formed by the curves y = x, y = 2x, and y = 6. This involves solving for x in terms of y or vice versa to describe the limits of integration accurately.
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Volume of solids of revolution about the y-axis

When a region is revolved around the y-axis, the volume can be found using methods like the shell method or the washer method. The shell method integrates cylindrical shells parallel to the axis, while the washer method integrates cross-sectional disks perpendicular to the axis.
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Using the shell method for volume calculation

The shell method is often convenient when revolving around the y-axis, especially when the region is described in terms of y. It involves integrating 2π(radius)(height) with respect to x, where radius is the distance from the y-axis and height is the vertical length of the shell.
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Finding Volume Using Disks
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