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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.10d
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.10d

9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
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d. A piecewise function for s(t)

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Step 1: Understand that the velocity function \(v(t)\) is the derivative of the position function \(s(t)\), so \(s(t)\) can be found by integrating \(v(t)\) with respect to \(t\).
Step 2: Identify the piecewise definition of \(v(t)\) from the graph. For \(0 \leq t \leq 3\), \(v(t) = 3\). For \(3 < t \leq 5\), \(v(t)\) decreases linearly from 3 to 0, so find the equation of the line connecting points \((3,3)\) and \((5,0)\).
Step 3: Write the velocity function as a piecewise function: \(v(t) = \begin{cases} 3 & 0 \leq t \leq 3 \\ m t + b & 3 < t \leq 5 \end{cases}\) where \(m\) and \(b\) are the slope and intercept of the line segment from \(t=3\) to \(t=5\).
Step 4: Integrate each piece of \(v(t)\) to find \(s(t)\). For \(0 \leq t \leq 3\), integrate the constant velocity 3 to get \(s(t) = 3t + C_1\). Use the initial condition \(s(0) = 0\) to find \(C_1\).
Step 5: For \(3 < t \leq 5\), integrate the linear velocity function \(m t + b\) to get \(s(t) = \frac{m}{2} t^2 + b t + C_2\). Use continuity of \(s(t)\) at \(t=3\) to solve for \(C_2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relationship Between Velocity and Position

Velocity is the derivative of position with respect to time, meaning that the position function s(t) can be found by integrating the velocity function v(t). Given an initial position s(0), integrating v(t) over time gives the displacement from the initial position.
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Derivatives Applied To Velocity

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions over different intervals of the domain. In this problem, the velocity graph changes behavior at t=3 and t=5, so the position function s(t) must be expressed as a piecewise integral of v(t) over these intervals.
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Definite Integration and Area Under the Curve

The position change over an interval is the definite integral of velocity over that interval, which corresponds to the area under the velocity curve. Calculating these areas for each piece of the velocity graph allows us to construct the position function s(t).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.


Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.


d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.

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Textbook Question

9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.

d. A piecewise function for s(t)

54
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Textbook Question

Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.


d. How long does it take the racer to travel 300 ft?

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Textbook Question

Day hike The velocity (in mi/hr) of a hiker walking along a straight trail is given by v(t) = 3 sin² πt/2, for 0≤t≤4. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours. 


c. What is the hiker’s position at t=3?

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Textbook Question

13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.


c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.


v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]

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Textbook Question

Flying into a headwind The velocity (in mi/hr) of an airplane flying into a headwind is given by v(t) = 30(16−t²), for 0≤t≤3. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.


c. How far has the airplane traveled at the instant its velocity reaches 400 mi/hr?

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