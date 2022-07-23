Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
d. A piecewise function for s(t)
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
d. How long does it take the racer to travel 300 ft?
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Let f(x)=12x^2.. The area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [−4, 4] is revolved about the y-axis is twice the area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [0, 4] is revolved about the y-axis.
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Flying into a headwind The velocity (in mi/hr) of an airplane flying into a headwind is given by v(t) = 30(16−t²), for 0≤t≤3. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. How far has the airplane traveled at the instant its velocity reaches 400 mi/hr?