Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.72
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.72

Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that both integrals are definite integrals of derivatives over the interval from 0 to 2. According to the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, for a function \(F(x)\), we have \(\int_a^b F'(x) \, dx = F(b) - F(a)\).
Apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to the first integral: \(\int_0^2 \frac{d}{dx} \left(12 \sin \pi x^2 \right) \, dx = 12 \sin \pi (2)^2 - 12 \sin \pi (0)^2\).
Similarly, apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to the second integral: \(\int_0^2 \frac{d}{dx} \left(x^{10} (2 - x)^3 \right) \, dx = (2)^{10} (2 - 2)^3 - (0)^{10} (2 - 0)^3\).
Evaluate the boundary terms in both expressions without simplifying the trigonometric or polynomial values, just observe their forms: For the first, \(12 \sin (4 \pi)\) and \(12 \sin 0\); for the second, \((2)^{10} \cdot 0^3\) and \(0^{10} \cdot 2^3\).
Note that \(\sin (4 \pi) = 0\) and \(\sin 0 = 0\), and that any term multiplied by zero is zero, so both expressions evaluate to zero, proving the equality of the two integrals without explicitly evaluating the integrals themselves.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

This theorem connects differentiation and integration, stating that the integral of a derivative over an interval equals the difference of the original function's values at the interval endpoints. It allows evaluating definite integrals of derivatives without performing integration.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Properties of Definite Integrals

Definite integrals have linearity and additivity properties, and when integrating a derivative, the integral depends only on the boundary values of the original function. This means integrals of derivatives can be compared by evaluating the functions at the limits.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Equality of Functions at Interval Endpoints

To prove two integrals of derivatives are equal without integration, it suffices to show the original functions have the same values at the interval's endpoints. If f(a) = g(a) and f(b) = g(b), then ∫ₐᵇ f'(x) dx = ∫ₐᵇ g'(x) dx.
Recommended video:
05:59
Estimating the Area Under a Curve with Right Endpoints & Midpoint
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis. 


{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis

74
views
Textbook Question

Find the area of the shaded regions in the following figures.

183
views
Textbook Question

Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.

99
views
Textbook Question

Use calculus to find the volume of a tetrahedron (pyramid with four triangular faces), all of whose edges have length 4.

248
views
Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y=1 / 4√1 − x^2,y=0,x=0, and x=12; about the x-axis

74
views
Textbook Question

9–12. Consider the cylindrical tank in Example 4 that has a height of 10 m and a radius of 5 m. Recall that if the tank is full of water, then ∫₀¹⁰ 25 π ρg(15−y) dy equals the work required to pump all the water out of the tank, through an outflow pipe that is 15 m above the bottom of the tank. Revise this work integral for the following scenarios. (Do not evaluate the integrals.)


The work required to empty the tank through an outflow pipe at the top of the tank

70
views