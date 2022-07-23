Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Filling a spherical tank A spherical water tank with an inner radius of 8 m has its lowest point 2 m above the ground. It is filled by a pipe that feeds the tank at its lowest point (see figure). Neglecting the volume of the inflow pipe, how much work is required to fill the tank if it is initially empty?
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Key Concepts
Work Done by a Variable Force
Volume and Density of Water
Geometry of a Sphere and Cross-Sectional Area
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln (x−√x²−1), for 1 ≤ x ≤ √2(Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
29–36. Position and velocity from acceleration Find the position and velocity of an object moving along a straight line with the given acceleration, initial velocity, and initial position. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorems 6.1 and 6.2).
a(t) = cos2t; v(0) = 5; s(0) = 7
A solid has a circular base; cross sections perpendicular to the base are squares. What method should be used to find the volume of the solid?
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x and y=4√x; about the x-axis
What is the area of the curved surface of a right circular cone of radius 3 and height 4?