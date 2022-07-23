Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.
A hemispherical bowl of radius 8 inches is filled to a depth of h inches, where 0≤h≤8 0 ≤ ℎ ≤ 8 . Find the volume of water in the bowl as a function of h. (Check the special cases h=0 and h=8.)
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Key Concepts
Volume of a Sphere
Cross-Sectional Area
Integration
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
Function defined as an integral Write the integral that gives the length of the curve y = f(x) = ∫₀^x sin t dt on the interval [0,π]
35–38. Shell and washer methods Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the indicated axis.
y = (x−2)³ −2,x=0, and y=25; about the y-axis
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).