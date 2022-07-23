Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
40–43. Population growth
When records were first kept (t=0), the population of a rural town was 250 people. During the following years, the population grew at a rate of P′(t) = 30(1+√t), where t is measured in years.
b. Find the population P(t) at any time t≥0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. When the velocity is positive on an interval, the displacement and the distance traveled on that interval are equal.