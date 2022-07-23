Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Equal integrals Without evaluating integrals, explain the following equalities. (Hint: Draw pictures.)
b. ∫²₀(25−(x²+1)²) dx = 2∫₁⁵ y√y−1 dy
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.4 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
b. A spring that requires 2 J of work to be stretched 0.1 m from its equilibrium position
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.
b. ∫a^b √1+36 cos² 2xdx
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If f is not one-to-one on the interval [a, b], then the area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis is not defined.