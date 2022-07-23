Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
Different axes of revolution Suppose R is the region bounded by y=f(x) and y=g(x) on the interval [a, b], where f(x)≥g(x).
b. How is this formula changed if x0>b?
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.4 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
b. A spring that requires 2 J of work to be stretched 0.1 m from its equilibrium position
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
b. Find the displacement over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. When the velocity is positive on an interval, the displacement and the distance traveled on that interval are equal.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If f is not one-to-one on the interval [a, b], then the area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis is not defined.