Orientation and force A plate shaped like an equilateral triangle 1 m on a side is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water. On which plate in the figure is the force greater? Try to anticipate the answer and then compute the force on each plate.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
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Key Concepts
Definite Integral
Intersection Points
Area Between Curves
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x² and y = 2−x²; about the x-axis
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x²,y=2−x, and x=0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1
Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=ln x,y=ln x^2; and y=ln 8; about the y-axis