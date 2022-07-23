Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.2.9
Chapter 6, Problem 6.2.9

Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the equations of the curves that bound the shaded region. In this case, the curves are y = x (a straight line) and y = x^2 - 2 (a parabola).
Step 2: Determine the points of intersection between the two curves by solving the equation x = x^2 - 2. Rearrange this into a standard quadratic form: x^2 - x - 2 = 0, and solve for x using factoring or the quadratic formula.
Step 3: Set up the integral to calculate the area of the shaded region. The area is given by the integral of the difference between the upper curve (y = x) and the lower curve (y = x^2 - 2) over the interval determined by the points of intersection.
Step 4: Write the integral expression for the area: A = ∫[x1 to x2] (x - (x^2 - 2)) dx, where x1 and x2 are the x-values of the points of intersection found in Step 2.
Step 5: Simplify the integrand to combine terms: A = ∫[x1 to x2] (-x^2 + x + 2) dx. Then, compute the integral term by term, applying the power rule for integration to each term. Finally, evaluate the definite integral by substituting the limits of integration (x1 and x2).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is calculated using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which connects differentiation and integration. In this context, the area of the shaded region can be found by integrating the difference between the two functions that bound the region.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Intersection Points

Intersection points are the x-values where two functions meet, which are crucial for determining the limits of integration. In this case, finding where the line y = x intersects the parabola y = x² - 2 will provide the bounds for the area calculation. Solving the equation x = x² - 2 will yield these points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Area Between Curves

The area between curves is calculated by integrating the top function minus the bottom function over the interval defined by their intersection points. In this scenario, the area of the shaded region is found by integrating the difference between the linear function y = x and the quadratic function y = x² - 2, from the left intersection point to the right intersection point.
Recommended video:
05:23
Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Orientation and force A plate shaped like an equilateral triangle 1 m on a side is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water. On which plate in the figure is the force greater? Try to anticipate the answer and then compute the force on each plate.

107
views
Textbook Question

53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y = x² and y = 2−x²; about the x-axis

52
views
Textbook Question

53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y = x²,y=2−x, and x=0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis

102
views
Textbook Question

Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.


The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1

100
views
Textbook Question

Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).

109
views
Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y=ln x,y=ln x^2; and y=ln 8; about the y-axis

64
views