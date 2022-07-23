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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.8e
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.8e

Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.


e. Describe the position of the object relative to its initial position after 8 seconds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the position of the object relative to its initial position after a certain time is given by the displacement, which is the integral of the velocity function over that time interval.
Recall that displacement over the interval from \(t = 0\) to \(t = 8\) seconds is calculated by integrating the velocity function \(v(t)\) with respect to time: \(\displaystyle \text{Displacement} = \int_0^8 v(t) \, dt\).
Use the given areas of the regions bounded by the velocity curve and the \(t\)-axis to evaluate this integral. Remember that areas above the \(t\)-axis correspond to positive velocity (positive contribution to displacement), and areas below correspond to negative velocity (negative contribution to displacement).
Sum the signed areas (positive areas minus negative areas) to find the net displacement after 8 seconds, which tells you how far and in which direction the object is from its initial position.
Interpret the result: if the net displacement is positive, the object is to the right (or forward) of its initial position; if negative, it is to the left (or backward); if zero, it has returned to its starting point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Velocity and its Relation to Position

Velocity is the rate of change of position with respect to time. The position function can be found by integrating the velocity function over time, which accumulates the net displacement from the initial position.
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Intro To Related Rates

Displacement vs. Distance

Displacement is the net change in position, considering direction, while distance is the total length traveled regardless of direction. Displacement can be positive, negative, or zero, whereas distance is always non-negative.
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Using The Acceleration Function Example 1

Area Under the Velocity Curve

The area between the velocity curve and the time-axis represents displacement over a time interval. Positive areas indicate movement in the positive direction, and negative areas indicate movement in the opposite direction; summing these areas gives the net displacement.
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Estimating the Area Under a Curve with Right Endpoints & Midpoint
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.


e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?

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Textbook Question

Bike race Theo and Sasha start at the same place on a straight road, riding bikes with the following velocities (measured in mi/hr). Assume t is measured in hours.

Theo: vT(t)=10, for t≥0

Sasha: vS(t)=15t, for 0≤t≤1, and vS(t)=15, for t>1


f. Suppose Sasha gives Theo a head start of 0.2 hr and the riders ride for 20 mi. Who wins the race?

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. A particular marginal cost function has the property that it is positive and decreasing. The cost of increasing production from A units to 2A units is greater than the cost of increasing production from 2A units to 3A units.

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Textbook Question

Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.


d. More generally, if the riders’ speeds are v(t)=A(t+1)² and u(t)=B(t+1)² and the distance between the towns is D, what conditions on A, B, and D must be met to ensure that the riders will pass each other?

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Textbook Question

Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.

d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?

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