Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Bike race Theo and Sasha start at the same place on a straight road, riding bikes with the following velocities (measured in mi/hr). Assume t is measured in hours.
Theo: vT(t)=10, for t≥0
Sasha: vS(t)=15t, for 0≤t≤1, and vS(t)=15, for t>1
f. Suppose Sasha gives Theo a head start of 0.2 hr and the riders ride for 20 mi. Who wins the race?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
e. Describe the position of the object relative to its initial position after 8 seconds.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. A particular marginal cost function has the property that it is positive and decreasing. The cost of increasing production from A units to 2A units is greater than the cost of increasing production from 2A units to 3A units.
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?
Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
d. What is the position of the automobile when t=75?