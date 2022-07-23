Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
e. Describe the position of the object relative to its initial position after 8 seconds.
Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.
d. More generally, if the riders’ speeds are v(t)=A(t+1)² and u(t)=B(t+1)² and the distance between the towns is D, what conditions on A, B, and D must be met to ensure that the riders will pass each other?