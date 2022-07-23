Bike race Theo and Sasha start at the same place on a straight road, riding bikes with the following velocities (measured in mi/hr). Assume t is measured in hours.

Theo: vT(t)=10, for t≥0

Sasha: vS(t)=15t, for 0≤t≤1, and vS(t)=15, for t>1





f. Suppose Sasha gives Theo a head start of 0.2 hr and the riders ride for 20 mi. Who wins the race?