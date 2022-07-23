9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis
What is the pressure on a horizontal surface with an area of 2 m² that is 4 m underwater?
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the triangle with vertices (0, 0), (2, 0), and (0, 2), and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Use calculus to find the volume of a tetrahedron (pyramid with four triangular faces), all of whose edges have length 4.