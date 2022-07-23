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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.2.11
Chapter 6, Problem 6.2.11

Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Graph showing two curves with a shaded area between them, labeled with equations for each curve.

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Step 1: Identify the two curves that bound the shaded region. The upper curve is y = 6x2+1, and the lower curve is y = 3x2.
Step 2: Determine the points of intersection between the two curves by setting 6x2+1 equal to 3x2. Solve for x to find the limits of integration.
Step 3: Set up the integral to calculate the area of the shaded region. The area is given by the integral of the difference between the upper curve and the lower curve: ab6x2+1-3x2dx, where a and b are the x-values of the intersection points.
Step 4: Simplify the integrand. Combine the terms inside the integral: 6x2+1-3x2. This will give you the function to integrate.
Step 5: Evaluate the integral over the interval [a, b] to find the area of the shaded region. Use the fundamental theorem of calculus to compute the definite integral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral

The definite integral is a fundamental concept in calculus that represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is calculated using the integral symbol and provides a way to quantify the area of regions bounded by curves. In this context, the area of the shaded region between the two curves can be found by integrating the upper curve minus the lower curve over the interval where they intersect.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Finding Points of Intersection

To determine the area between two curves, it is essential to find their points of intersection. These points are where the two curves meet, and they define the limits of integration for calculating the area. By setting the equations of the curves equal to each other, we can solve for the x-values at which they intersect, which are crucial for setting up the definite integral.
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Critical Points

Area Between Curves

The area between two curves is calculated by integrating the difference of the functions that define the curves over the interval defined by their points of intersection. This area can be expressed mathematically as ∫[a, b] (f(x) - g(x)) dx, where f(x) is the upper curve and g(x) is the lower curve. Understanding this concept is vital for solving problems that involve shaded regions between curves.
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Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis. 


{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis

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Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

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