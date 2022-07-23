9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis
Find the area of the shaded regions in the following figures.
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the triangle with vertices (0, 0), (2, 0), and (0, 2), and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=2x,y=0 , and x=3; about the x-axis (Verify that your answer agrees with the volume formula for a cone.)
Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.