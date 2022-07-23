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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.6.19
Chapter 6, Problem 6.6.19

Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.


x=√12y−y^2, for 2≤y≤10; about the y-axis

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the surface area of a curve revolved about the y-axis. The formula is: A = 2π ∫[a,b] x √(1 + (dx/dy)^2) dy, where x is expressed as a function of y, and the integral is evaluated over the given interval [a, b].
Step 2: Identify the given curve and interval. The curve is x = √(12y - y^2), and the interval is 2 ≤ y ≤ 10. Substitute this expression for x into the formula.
Step 3: Compute dx/dy. Differentiate x = √(12y - y^2) with respect to y using the chain rule. This gives dx/dy = (1/2)(12y - y^2)^(-1/2) * (12 - 2y). Simplify this derivative.
Step 4: Substitute dx/dy into the formula for surface area. The integrand becomes x √(1 + (dx/dy)^2), where x = √(12y - y^2) and dx/dy is the derivative computed in Step 3.
Step 5: Set up the definite integral for the surface area. The integral is A = 2π ∫[2,10] √(12y - y^2) √(1 + ((1/2)(12y - y^2)^(-1/2) * (12 - 2y))^2) dy. Simplify the integrand as much as possible, and then proceed to evaluate the integral using appropriate techniques such as substitution or numerical methods.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Surface Area of Revolution

The surface area of revolution is calculated by rotating a curve around an axis. The formula for the surface area generated by revolving a curve y = f(x) about the y-axis is given by S = 2π ∫ x * √(1 + (dy/dx)²) dy, where the integral is evaluated over the specified interval. This concept is essential for determining the area of the surface created by the rotation of the curve.
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Parametric Equations

In this problem, the curve is given in terms of y, which can be expressed as a function of y (x = √(12y - y²)). Understanding how to manipulate and interpret parametric equations is crucial for finding the derivatives needed in the surface area formula. This involves differentiating x with respect to y to find dy/dx, which is necessary for the surface area calculation.
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Integration

Integration is a fundamental concept in calculus used to find areas, volumes, and other quantities. In this context, it involves evaluating the integral of the surface area formula over the specified limits (from y = 2 to y = 10). Mastery of definite integrals is essential for accurately computing the total surface area generated by the revolution of the curve.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.


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What is the pressure on a horizontal surface with an area of 2 m² that is 4 m underwater?

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Textbook Question

Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.

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Textbook Question

Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.

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Textbook Question

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y=2x,y=0 , and x=3; about the x-axis (Verify that your answer agrees with the volume formula for a cone.)

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