Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
a. How much water flows into the cistern in 1 hour?
Winding a chain A 30-m-long chain hangs vertically from a cylinder attached to a winch. Assume there is no friction in the system and the chain has a density of 5kg/m.
a. How much work is required to wind the entire chain onto the cylinder using the winch?
Work in a gravitational field For large distances from the surface of Earth, the gravitational force is given by F(x) = GMm / (x+R)², where G = 6.7×10^−11 N m²/kg² is the gravitational constant, M = 6×10^24 kg is the mass of Earth, m is the mass of the object in the gravitational field, R = 6.378×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth, and x≥0 is the distance above the surface of Earth (in meters).
a. How much work is required to launch a rocket with a mass of 500 kg in a vertical flight path to a height of 2500 km (from Earth’s surface)?
A surface is generated by revolving the line f(x)=2−x, for 0≤x≤2, about the x-axis. Find the area of the resulting surface in the following ways.
a. Using calculus
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The area of the region bounded by y=x and x=y^2 can be found only by integrating with respect to x.