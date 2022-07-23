Oscillating growth rates Some species have growth rates that oscillate with an (approximately) constant period P. Consider the growth rate function N'(t) = r+A sin 2πt/P, where A and r are constants with units of individuals/yr, and t is measured in years. A species becomes extinct if its population ever reaches 0 after t=0.





a. Suppose P=10, A=20, and r=0. If the initial population is N(0)=10, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.