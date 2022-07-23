Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If water flows into a tank at a constant rate (for example, 6 gal/min), the volume of water in the tank increases according to a linear function of time.
Oscillating growth rates Some species have growth rates that oscillate with an (approximately) constant period P. Consider the growth rate function N'(t) = r+A sin 2πt/P, where A and r are constants with units of individuals/yr, and t is measured in years. A species becomes extinct if its population ever reaches 0 after t=0.
a. Suppose P=10, A=20, and r=0. If the initial population is N(0)=10, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.
Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
a. How much water flows into the cistern in 1 hour?
A surface is generated by revolving the line f(x)=2−x, for 0≤x≤2, about the x-axis. Find the area of the resulting surface in the following ways.
a. Using calculus
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The area of the region bounded by y=x and x=y^2 can be found only by integrating with respect to x.