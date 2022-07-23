9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
a. The displacement between t=0 and t=5
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
a. The displacement between t=0 and t=5
Consider a solid whose base is the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=√3−x and the line x=2, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares.
a. Find an expression for the area A(x) of a cross section of the solid at a point x in [0, 2].
Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Oscillating growth rates Some species have growth rates that oscillate with an (approximately) constant period P. Consider the growth rate function N'(t) = r+A sin 2πt/P, where A and r are constants with units of individuals/yr, and t is measured in years. A species becomes extinct if its population ever reaches 0 after t=0.
a. Suppose P=10, A=20, and r=0. If the initial population is N(0)=10, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.
Find the area of the region (see figure) in two ways.
a. Using integration with respect to x.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The area of the region bounded by y=x and x=y^2 can be found only by integrating with respect to x.