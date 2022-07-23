Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. A particular marginal cost function has the property that it is positive and decreasing. The cost of increasing production from A units to 2A units is greater than the cost of increasing production from 2A units to 3A units.
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
d. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0, 8]?
Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.
d. More generally, if the riders’ speeds are v(t)=A(t+1)² and u(t)=B(t+1)² and the distance between the towns is D, what conditions on A, B, and D must be met to ensure that the riders will pass each other?
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the graph shown in the figure, which gives the velocity of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in hours and distance is measured in miles. The areas of three regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
d. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0,5]?