Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.27d
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.27d

Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
v(t)={3t if 0t<2060 if 20t<452404t if t45v(t)= \(\begin{cases}\)3 t & \(\text\) { if } 0 \(\leq\) t<20 \\ 60 & \(\text\) { if } 20 \(\leq\) t<45 \\ 240-4 t & \(\text\) { if } t \(\geq\) 45\(\end{cases}\)
where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s. d. What is the position of the automobile when t=75?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the position function \(s(t)\) is the integral of the velocity function \(v(t)\) with respect to time, plus an initial position constant: \(s(t) = s(0) + \int_0^t v(\tau) \, d\tau\).
Since the velocity \(v(t)\) is given as a piecewise function, break the integral from 0 to 75 into three parts corresponding to the intervals of \(v(t)\): from 0 to 20, from 20 to 45, and from 45 to 75.
Set up the integral for each interval: - For \(0 \leq t < 20\), integrate \$3t\( with respect to \)t$ from 0 to 20. - For \(20 \leq t < 45\), integrate the constant velocity 60 from 20 to 45. - For \(t \geq 45\), integrate \(240 - 4t\) from 45 to 75.
Calculate each definite integral separately to find the displacement over each time interval. Then, sum these displacements to find the total change in position from \(t=0\) to \(t=75\).
If the initial position \(s(0)\) is known (often assumed to be zero if not given), add it to the total displacement to find the position \(s(75)\) at time \(t=75\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions over distinct intervals of the independent variable. Understanding how to evaluate and interpret these functions on each interval is essential, especially when the function changes behavior at specific points, as with the velocity function given.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions

Relationship Between Velocity and Position

Velocity is the derivative of position with respect to time, so position can be found by integrating velocity over time. To find the position at a certain time, you integrate the velocity function from the initial time to that time, accounting for changes in velocity across intervals.
Recommended video:
06:29
Derivatives Applied To Velocity

Definite Integration of Piecewise Functions

When integrating a piecewise function, you must split the integral at the points where the function definition changes. This means calculating the integral over each interval separately and summing the results to find the total change in position.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.


Region R is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.


d. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.

126
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. A particular marginal cost function has the property that it is positive and decreasing. The cost of increasing production from A units to 2A units is greater than the cost of increasing production from 2A units to 3A units.

43
views
Textbook Question

Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.

d. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0, 8]? 

75
views
Textbook Question

Where do they meet? Kelly started at noon (t=0) riding a bike from Niwot to Berthoud, a distance of 20 km, with velocity v(t) = 15 / (t + 1)² (decreasing because of fatigue). Sandy started at noon (t=0) riding a bike in the opposite direction from Berthoud to Niwot with velocity u(t) = 20 / (t + 1)² (also decreasing because of fatigue). Assume distance is measured in kilometers and time is measured in hours.


d. More generally, if the riders’ speeds are v(t)=A(t+1)² and u(t)=B(t+1)² and the distance between the towns is D, what conditions on A, B, and D must be met to ensure that the riders will pass each other?

50
views
Textbook Question

Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.

d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?

59
views
Textbook Question

Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the graph shown in the figure, which gives the velocity of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in hours and distance is measured in miles. The areas of three regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.

d. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0,5]?

117
views