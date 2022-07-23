Textbook Question
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
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29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (e^{-10x²})
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dy (y^{sin y})
11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.
cosh 2x = cosh²x + sinh²x (Hint: Begin with the right side of the equation.)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁ᵉ^² dx/x√(ln²x + 1)
Average value What is the average value of f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, p] for p > 1? What is the average value of f as p → ∞?