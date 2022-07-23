Points of inflection Find the x-coordinate of the point(s) of inflection of f(x) = tanh² x.
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
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Key Concepts
Integration by Substitution
Properties of Logarithmic Functions
Definite Integrals and Absolute Values
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (e^{-10x²})
101–104. Proving identities Prove the following identities.
cosh (x + y) = cosh x cosh y + sinh x sinh y
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₁ᵉ^² dx/x√(ln²x + 1)
Average value What is the average value of f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, p] for p > 1? What is the average value of f as p → ∞?
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Crime rate The homicide rate decreases at a rate of 3%/yr in a city that had 800 homicides/yr in 2018. At this rate, when will the homicide rate reach 600 homicides/yr?