Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = cosh x at a = ln 3 and then use it to approximate the value of cosh 1.
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
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Key Concepts
Chain Rule
Derivative of the Natural Logarithm Function
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions and Power Rule
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
e. For what value of σ > 0 in part (d) does ƒ(x*) have a minimum?
Limit Evaluate lim x → ∞ (tanh x)ˣ.
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
b. Evaluate lim x → 0 ƒ(x). (Hint: Let x = eʸ.)
27–28. Curve sketching Use the graphing techniques of Section 4.4 to graph the following functions on their domains. Identify local extreme points, inflection points, concavity, and end behavior. Use a graphing utility only to check your work.
f(x) = ln x – ln² x
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = (sinh x) / (1 + sinh x)