10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
g(t) = sinh⁻¹(√t)
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
e. For what value of σ > 0 in part (d) does ƒ(x*) have a minimum?
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Limit Evaluate lim x → ∞ (tanh x)ˣ.
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
b. Evaluate lim x → 0 ƒ(x). (Hint: Let x = eʸ.)