Textbook Question
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
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10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln(3 sin² 4x)
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
g(t) = sinh⁻¹(√t)
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = cosh x at a = ln 3 and then use it to approximate the value of cosh 1.
Derivatives of hyperbolic functions Compute the following derivatives.
b. d/dx (x sech x)
Limit Evaluate lim x → ∞ (tanh x)ˣ.
2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (eˣ / (4eˣ + 6)) dx