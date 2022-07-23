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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.R.29e
Chapter 7, Problem 7.R.29e

Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
e. For what value of σ > 0 in part (d) does ƒ(x*) have a minimum?

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1
First, write down the given probability density function (pdf) of the log-normal distribution: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x \sigma \sqrt{2\pi}} e^{-\frac{(\ln x)^2}{2 \sigma^2}}\), for \(x \geq 0\).
Identify the variable with respect to which you want to find the minimum of \(f(x^*)\). Here, \(x^*\) is fixed, and you want to find the value of \(\sigma > 0\) that minimizes \(f(x^*)\).
Treat \(f(x^*)\) as a function of \(\sigma\) only: \(f(\sigma) = \frac{1}{x^* \sigma \sqrt{2\pi}} e^{-\frac{(\ln x^*)^2}{2 \sigma^2}}\).
To find the minimum, compute the derivative of \(f(\sigma)\) with respect to \(\sigma\), denoted \(f'(\sigma)\), using the product and chain rules. Remember to differentiate both the \(1/\sigma\) term and the exponential term.
Set the derivative \(f'(\sigma) = 0\) and solve for \(\sigma > 0\). This will give the critical points. Then, verify which critical point corresponds to a minimum by checking the second derivative or analyzing the behavior of \(f(\sigma)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Log-normal Distribution

A log-normal distribution describes a random variable whose logarithm is normally distributed. If ln(X) follows a normal distribution with mean μ and standard deviation σ, then X is log-normally distributed. This distribution is skewed right and only defined for positive values, commonly used in modeling multiplicative processes.
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Probability Density Function (PDF)

The PDF of a continuous random variable gives the relative likelihood of the variable taking a specific value. For the log-normal distribution, the PDF involves the variable x, its logarithm, and parameters like σ. Understanding the PDF's form is essential to analyze properties such as maxima, minima, and moments.
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Optimization of Functions with Respect to Parameters

Finding the minimum or maximum of a function with respect to a parameter involves taking derivatives and solving for critical points. In this context, determining the value of σ that minimizes ƒ(x*) requires differentiating the PDF with respect to σ and analyzing the resulting conditions.
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