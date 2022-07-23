Textbook Question
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(t) = 2 tanh⁻¹ √t
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22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(t) = 2 tanh⁻¹ √t
Uranium dating Uranium-238 (U-238) has a half-life of 4.5 billion years. Geologists find a rock containing a mixture of U-238 and lead, and they determine that 85% of the original U-238 remains; the other 15% has decayed into lead. How old is the rock?
What is the inverse function of ln x, and what are its domain and range?
Arc length Use the result of Exercise 108 to find the arc length of the curve: f(x) = ln |tanh(x / 2)| on [ln 2, ln 8].
Express 3ˣ, x^{π}, and x^{sin x} using the base e.
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sinh x / (1 + cosh x) dx