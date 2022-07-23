37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ cosh 2x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ cosh 2x dx
11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.
tanh(−x) = −tanh x
Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to find all local extreme values of ƒ(x) = x sech x.
Uranium dating Uranium-238 (U-238) has a half-life of 4.5 billion years. Geologists find a rock containing a mixture of U-238 and lead, and they determine that 85% of the original U-238 remains; the other 15% has decayed into lead. How old is the rock?
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀ˡⁿ ² (e^{3x} − e^{−3x}) / (e^{3x} + e^{−3x}) dx
Arc length Use the result of Exercise 108 to find the arc length of the curve: f(x) = ln |tanh(x / 2)| on [ln 2, ln 8].