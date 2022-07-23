Textbook Question
11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.
tanh(−x) = −tanh x
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11–15. Identities Prove each identity using the definitions of the hyperbolic functions.
tanh(−x) = −tanh x
Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to find all local extreme values of ƒ(x) = x sech x.
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(t) = 2 tanh⁻¹ √t
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀ˡⁿ ² (e^{3x} − e^{−3x}) / (e^{3x} + e^{−3x}) dx
Arc length Use the result of Exercise 108 to find the arc length of the curve: f(x) = ln |tanh(x / 2)| on [ln 2, ln 8].
Express 3ˣ, x^{π}, and x^{sin x} using the base e.