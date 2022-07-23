Compounded inflation The U.S. government reports the rate of inflation (as measured by the consumer index) both monthly and annually. Suppose for a particular month, the monthly rate of inflation is reported as 0.8%. Assuming this rate remains constant, what is the corresponding annual rate of inflation? Is the annual rate 12 times the monthly rate? Explain.
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.44
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.44
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π/2} 4^{sin x} cos x dx
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1
Recognize that the integral is of the form \(\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{2}} 4^{\sin x} \cos x \, dx\), where the integrand involves an exponential function with a trigonometric exponent and a cosine factor.
Recall that \(4^{\sin x}\) can be rewritten using the exponential and natural logarithm as \(e^{\sin x \cdot \ln 4}\), which might help in substitution.
Use substitution by letting \(u = \sin x\). Then, compute the differential \(du = \cos x \, dx\). This substitution transforms the integral into an integral in terms of \(u\).
Change the limits of integration according to the substitution: when \(x = 0\), \(u = \sin 0 = 0\); when \(x = \frac{\pi}{2}\), \(u = \sin \frac{\pi}{2} = 1\).
Rewrite the integral in terms of \(u\) as \(\int_0^1 4^u \, du\), which is a standard integral of the form \(\int a^u \, du\) and can be integrated using the formula \(\int a^u \, du = \frac{a^u}{\ln a} + C\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definite Integrals
A definite integral calculates the net area under a curve between two specific limits. It is represented as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where a and b are the lower and upper bounds. Evaluating definite integrals often involves finding an antiderivative and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
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Substitution Method
The substitution method simplifies integrals by changing variables to transform the integral into a more manageable form. Typically, you set u equal to a function inside the integral, then rewrite dx in terms of du. This technique is especially useful when the integral contains a composite function.
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Exponential Functions with Variable Exponents
Exponential functions like a^{f(x)} involve a constant base raised to a variable exponent. When integrating such functions, it helps to rewrite the expression using natural logarithms: a^{f(x)} = e^{f(x) \, ln(a)}. This allows the use of chain rule and substitution for integration.
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