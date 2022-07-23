Textbook Question
Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
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Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π/2} 4^{sin x} cos x dx
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = √coth 3x
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀ ˡⁿ ² tanh x dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀³ (2x - 1) / (x + 1) dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₋₂² (e^{z/2}) / (e^{z/2} + 1) dz