Compounded inflation The U.S. government reports the rate of inflation (as measured by the consumer index) both monthly and annually. Suppose for a particular month, the monthly rate of inflation is reported as 0.8%. Assuming this rate remains constant, what is the corresponding annual rate of inflation? Is the annual rate 12 times the monthly rate? Explain.
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.45
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.45
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀ ˡⁿ ² tanh x dx
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Recognize that the integral to evaluate is \(\int_0^{\ln 2} \tanh x \, dx\), where \(\tanh x = \frac{\sinh x}{\cosh x}\).
Recall the definition of hyperbolic tangent: \(\tanh x = \frac{e^x - e^{-x}}{e^x + e^{-x}}\), but it is often easier to work with the derivative of \(\ln(\cosh x)\) since \(\frac{d}{dx} \ln(\cosh x) = \tanh x\).
Use the fact that \(\frac{d}{dx} \ln(\cosh x) = \tanh x\) to rewrite the integral as \(\int_0^{\ln 2} \tanh x \, dx = \left[ \ln(\cosh x) \right]_0^{\ln 2}\).
Evaluate the expression \(\ln(\cosh x)\) at the upper limit \(x = \ln 2\) and the lower limit \(x = 0\) separately.
Subtract the value at the lower limit from the value at the upper limit to find the value of the definite integral: \(\ln(\cosh(\ln 2)) - \ln(\cosh(0))\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definite Integrals
A definite integral calculates the net area under a curve between two specific limits. It is represented as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where a and b are the lower and upper bounds. Evaluating definite integrals often involves finding an antiderivative and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
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Hyperbolic Functions and Their Properties
Hyperbolic functions like tanh(x) are analogs of trigonometric functions but based on exponential functions. The function tanh(x) = (e^x - e^{-x}) / (e^x + e^{-x}) is continuous and differentiable, with known derivatives and integrals that simplify integration tasks.
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Integration Techniques for Hyperbolic Functions
Integrating hyperbolic functions often involves recognizing standard integral forms or using substitution. For tanh(x), the integral can be expressed in terms of logarithmic functions, since d/dx [ln(cosh x)] = tanh x, which helps in evaluating definite integrals efficiently.
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∫ (sinh (ln x)) / x dx
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