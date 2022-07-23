37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀ ˡⁿ ² tanh x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀ ˡⁿ ² tanh x dx
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dt ((sin t)^{√t})
Average value What is the average value of f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, p] for p > 1? What is the average value of f as p → ∞?
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Crime rate The homicide rate decreases at a rate of 3%/yr in a city that had 800 homicides/yr in 2018. At this rate, when will the homicide rate reach 600 homicides/yr?
57–58. Two ways
Evaluate the following integrals two ways.
a. Simplify the integrand first and then integrate.
b. Change variables (let u = ln x), integrate, and then simplify your answer. Verify that both methods give the same answer.
∫ (sinh (ln x)) / x dx