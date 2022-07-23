Compounded inflation The U.S. government reports the rate of inflation (as measured by the consumer index) both monthly and annually. Suppose for a particular month, the monthly rate of inflation is reported as 0.8%. Assuming this rate remains constant, what is the corresponding annual rate of inflation? Is the annual rate 12 times the monthly rate? Explain.
Area of region Find the area of the region bounded by y = sech x, x = 1, and the unit circle (see figure).
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Key Concepts
Definite Integrals for Area Calculation
Hyperbolic Secant Function (sech x)
Equation of the Unit Circle and Its Geometry
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀³ (2x - 1) / (x + 1) dx
Solid of revolution Compute the volume of the solid of revolution that results when the region in Exercise 85 is revolved about the x-axis.
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₋₂² (e^{z/2}) / (e^{z/2} + 1) dz
After the introduction of foxes on an island, the number of rabbits on the island decreases by 4.5% per month. If y(t) equals the number of rabbits on the island t months after foxes were introduced, find the rate constant k for the exponential decay function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Rising costs Between 2010 and 2016, the average rate of inflation was about 1.6%/yr. If a cart of groceries cost \$100 in 2010, what will it cost in 2025, assuming the rate of inflation remains constant at 1.6%?